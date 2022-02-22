Boris Johnson scraps all restrictions as England aims to ‘treat Covid like flu’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday he is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with Covid-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus.

Mr Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating Covid like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence,” he said.

Mr Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid will end starting on Thursday, and the routine tracing of infected people’s contacts will stop.

People will still be advised to stay home if they are sick but will no longer get extra financial support introduced during the pandemic for those who miss work.

Starting on April 1, lab-confirmed PCR tests for the virus will be available free only to older people and the immune-compromised.

The government will also stop offering the public free rapid virus tests, though they will be available privately for a price.

Yet the British government stressed the pandemic isn’t over and the virus could still spring nasty surprises.

Mr Johnson said scientists were “certain there will be new variants and it is very possible they will be worse than omicron”, the currently dominant strain.

Mr Johnson said the fact that Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid on Sunday was “a reminder that this virus has not gone away”.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said the approach would leave Britain vulnerable.

“‘Ignorance is bliss’ is not a responsible approach to a deadly virus,” he said.

Some scientists said removing all restrictions was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defences against more virulent future strains.

Mr Johnson lifted most restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, which set their own public health rules, also have opened up, although more slowly.

Yesterday’s announcement applies only to England.