| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris Johnson says he got over the 100 MP support mark – but did he really? We crunch the figures

Former prime minister Boris Johnson claimed he had 102 Tory MP votes. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Expand

Close

Former prime minister Boris Johnson claimed he had 102 Tory MP votes. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Former prime minister Boris Johnson claimed he had 102 Tory MP votes. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Former prime minister Boris Johnson claimed he had 102 Tory MP votes. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Ben Riley-Smith

Did Boris Johnson really get over the 100 Tory MPs threshold as he claimed?

There was no doubt in the former British prime minister’s mind, judging by the public statement issued announcing his withdrawal.

Most Watched

Privacy