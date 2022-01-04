Boris Johnson rejects stricter Covid curbs despite ‘considerable' pressure on hospitals

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, as the booster vaccination programme continues. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out any new measures to combat Covid in the UK even though he accepted the current wave was putting the NHS under “considerable” pressure.

He also acknowledged that the crisis was likely to continue for weeks to come.

As staff shortages have threatened standards of care at the country’s hospitals, Mr Johnson pledged to “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” as a critical incident was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire.

He warned “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country” and he added: “I think we’ve got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more.”

Mr Johnson said he appreciated the pressure NHS staff were under, and that it was “vital that we make sure that we help them by trying to contain the pandemic” by getting vaccinated and following plan B measures.

And he warned it would be “absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting”.

It comes after United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust had declared a “critical incident” with “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages resulting in “compromised care”.

The trust’s medical director, Dr Colin Farquharson, said: “As a result of significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19, we are having to take additional steps to maintain services.”

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said “a number of trusts across country have declared internal critical incidents over the last few days”.

Joe Harrison, the chief executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said his site was not yet declaring a critical incident but said on Twitter he expected the “very pressured” situation to get worse before it got better.

In a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, the government announced secondary school pupils would be asked to wear masks in the classroom again.

Mr Johnson said he was not happy about the idea but that it was a necessary step.

He said: “There’s an increasing body of scientific support for the idea that face masks can contain transmission.

“We don’t want to keep them. I don’t like the idea of having face masks in (the) classroom any more than anybody else does, but we won’t keep them on a day more than is necessary.”

Earlier, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirmed he had told principals to consider merging classes or sending groups of children home if the number of school staff off work due to Covid reaches critical levels.

He said it was key to keep children in the classroom as much as possible and to keep schools open due to the mental health impacts.

Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, said the practice of merging classes had already been carried out by schools “all term last term”, but it was “not a long-term solution”.

She said staff shortages would “absolutely” make remote learning more likely.



But Mr Zahawi told Sky News: “The priority is to keep schools open.”

He said: “The testing, the staffing support we’re putting in place, and of course the ventilation is going to make a big difference to schools this year.”



He also said the data did not currently support the extension of coronavirus measures when plan B guidance is up for review tomorrow, while Mr Johnson suggested he would stick with the current advice.

He said all measures would be kept under review but said: “I think the way forward is to continue with the path that we’re on.”