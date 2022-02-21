Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he will resign if fined over Partygate

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to commit to resigning if he is found to have broken the rules by the Partygate inquiry into Downing Street.

The British prime minister hinted that the Metropolitan Police’s inquiry into 12 alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street was almost complete, and promised to say “a lot more about it in due course”.

But he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning show repeatedly there was “nothing” he could say on the matter until the police inquiry was completed.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to give you full and detailed answers on all this stuff,” he said.

“I genuinely can’t because we’ve got a process under way. There is not a jot I can say until it is done.”

Mr Johnson is among around 50 staff who have been sent a questionnaire by the Met, which detectives will use as evidence in the investigation.

Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister’s answers had been submitted by last Friday.

When told the public found some of his excuses for attending Downing Street gatherings “implausible”, particularly the “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, Mr Johnson replied: “You’re just going to have to wait until the process is complete – there is literally not a bean I can tell you about that.”

Pressed further, he added: “I understand your curiosity, I totally accept it, but you’re just going to have to accept for the time being – and you won’t have long, I hope – but for the time being you’re going to have to contain your interest. I will be saying a lot more about it in due course.”

Several political figures, including former prime minister John Major, have said he must leave office if he is fined, but others on the Conservative benches say such a fine would amount to little more than a parking ticket and that Mr Johnson could cling on.

Speaking of the police investigation and criticism from his own party members, Mr Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy. I am fortunate to be the PM of a free, independent, democratic country where people can take that sort of decision and where I do face that sort of pressure, that’s a wonderful thing.”

Meanwhile, UK’s Europe minister James Cleverly said the country did not need a “vacuum at the centre of Government” when asked what the prime minister should do

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “If Johnson is found to have broken the law, he must fess up and resign.

“If he won’t resign, Conservative MPs must do the right thing and sack him. For a sitting prime minister to be found guilty of breaking the law would be unprecedented and put to bed once and for all the Conservative Party’s claim to be the party of law and order.”

The Met is investigating 12 events allegedly attended by British government staff during lockdowns, including as many as six that the prime minister is reported to have attended.

