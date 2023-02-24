| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Boris Johnson refuses to back Rishi Sunak as Brexit rebellion on the cards

Boris Johnson has refused to back deal. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images Expand

Close

Boris Johnson has refused to back deal. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has refused to back deal. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has refused to back deal. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Nick Gutteridge and Joe Barnes

Boris Johnson has refused to back Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal in a major blow to Downing Street’s hopes of avoiding a looming Eurosceptic rebellion.

The former UK prime minister said the “best way forward” was instead to press ahead with a law that would rip up the existing Irish Border agreement with the EU. In an interview, Mr Johnson said that passing the Protocol Bill would “fix all the problems” faced by people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy