Boris Johnson planning ‘revenge’ reshuffle if he survives Partygate probe

Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “on manoeuvres” courting support in case of an eventual leadership battle.

Boris Johnson loyalists believe he is lining up a revenge reshuffle in July if he escapes unscathed from the Partygate inquiries and May’s perilous local elections.

Emboldened by the delay in publishing the final report into alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings at No 10, supporters of the UK prime minister believe the wind has gone out of the sails of moves to oust him and he will survive a confidence vote by MPs – even if he is fined by police.

One well-placed MP predicted that in that case he would move against those he feels have undermined him, telling The Independent: “Boris is someone who rewards loyalty and there are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show it.”

There was little to nurture loyalist hopes of a Johnson recovery in an exclusive Savanta ComRes survey for The Independent, which showed Conservatives trailing Keir Starmer’s Labour by 40pc to 33, a single point up on the low of 32 recorded in the pollster’s political tracker index.

Little more than one-third (35pc) of Conservative supporters viewed him as their top choice as leader.

A massive 63pc of voters said Mr Johnson was doing a “bad job” as prime minister, against just 31pc who said he was doing well. Even among Tory voters, 42pc said he was performing badly.

But the poll confirmed supporters’ belief that he will be protected from removal by the lack of an obvious replacement for opponents to rally round.

Among Tory supporters, he remained well ahead of nearest rival Rishi Sunak, favoured as leader by 23pc, with much-touted alternatives Liz Truss (4pc), Jeremy Hunt (7pc) and Sajid Javid (4pc) all trailing “someone else” (20pc) as party supporters’ choice.

Among voters in general, Mr Johnson on 18pc was almost neck-and-neck with Mr Sunak (17pc), with Ms Truss (4pc), Mr Hunt (7pc) and Mr Javid (6pc) again far behind.

Johnson loyalists who spoke to The Independent accepted that their leader still faces a challenge to hold onto his job, particularly if he faces a police fine and is found personally culpable in the Partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and if the Tories suffer a beating at local elections on May 5.

But one MP said that even if any of these moments of peril prompt the 54 MPs’ letters needed to trigger a vote on his leadership, there is growing confidence that Mr Johnson can win it – as his predecessor Theresa May did – by securing the votes of more than half the parliamentary party.

Removing the leader requires the votes of 181 of the Tories’ 360 MPs, they said, adding: “It’s a very high bar to reach, and it would take a greater degree of organisation than the rebels have shown so far.”

“We’ll certainly take a hit in May,” said the MP. “He can take a few hundred losses without it being terminal, especially if he’s just won a confidence vote.”

And they added: “If he gets through both of those, I think we can expect a reshuffle and it won’t be kind to those who failed to step up when he was under threat.

“Boris is someone who rewards loyalty. There are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show loyalty when the stories about parties were appearing.

“Jacob (Rees-Mogg) and Nadine (Dorries) and some others were out there (in TV and radio interviews) again and again, but there were others at ministerial and PPS level who were notable by their absence.

“I think some of them will be regretting their decisions come July.”

The MP declined to identify potential victims of a revenge reshuffle.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have both been accused of being “on manoeuvres” courting support in case of an eventual leadership battle. (©Independent News Service)



