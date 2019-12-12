Boris Johnson on course to secure Conservative majority in the House of Commons - exit poll

Boris Johnson is set to be returned as UK Prime Minister with a Conservative Party majority, according to a UK general election exit poll.

Mr Johnson is predicted to win 368 seats which will give him control of the House of Commons and allow him to pass the Brexit deal he agreed with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

If the opinion poll result is accurate Mr Johnson is on course to deliver his commitment to leave the EU on January 31.

Shortly after the results of the exit poll, Mr Johnson took to Twitter to thank voters across the country.

"Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world," Mr Johnson tweeted.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing into an election disaster after winning just a predicted 191 seats. The opinion poll results suggest it will be the worst election for the Labour Party in recent history.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from the debate with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the BBC Election Debate in Maidstone, while on the election campaign trail. BBC/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to have just 13 seats, the Scottish Nationalist Party 55 seats, the Green Party one seat and the Brexit Party are in line to win no seats.

The elections boost for Mr Johnson comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hoped UK voters do not return another hung parliament. Speaking before an EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said he hoped the electorate returned “a large majority” for the outgoing prime minister or for the combined parties who back remaining in the EU.

Mr Varadkar said the worst outcome for Ireland would be another UK parliament without an overall majority, which would mean more inaction and uncertainty on Brexit.

“The best thing for Ireland, for the United Kingdom and the European Union would be an end to the uncertainty,” Mr Varadkar said.

“So, whether that’s Prime Minister Johnson winning with a large majority, or the remain parties together winning a majority, we’ll work with whatever the outcome is,” he said.

“But what has been very hard to work with has been a parliament which was a hung parliament, that wasn’t able to come to a majority on anything. I just hope we’re not in that position again,” the Taoiseach added.

The Taoiseach’s intervention came as millions of UK voters went to the polls to cast their ballot on what had been billed as the Brexit election.

Reports suggested turnout was so high in some areas of London that voters were leaving polling stations because of long queues.

Voters queue outside St Andrews Church polling station in Balham, south London, just hours before voting closes for the 2019 General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

It was also suggested bad weather, with heavy rain in England and snow in Scotland, could turn voters away from one of the most important general elections in modern British history. In Ireland, ministers were anxiously awaiting the outcome of the poll in the hope it would lead to a Brexit deal being finally passed by the House of Commons by the January 31 deadline.

Ministers will also be paying close attention to the election results in the North in the expectation it can bring an end to the political deadlock that has seen the assembly suspended for three years.

Mr Varadkar said he and the 27 other EU leaders would be watching the UK results closely. The Taoiseach said tough negotiations will follow next year on a new post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal and indicated he will be seeking a strong role in those talks.

Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour have been locked into weeks of intense and divisive campaigning for the UK parliament’s 650 seats.

The two parties were offering voters starkly different policy platforms. Mr Johnson has campaigned relentlessly on a promise to finally get Brexit over the line – and said he would increase public spending once the UK left the EU.

Mr Corbyn campaigned on a pledge to tax the rich, nationalise rail and water companies, and give free internet access across the country.

On Brexit, Labour said it would negotiate a new divorce deal with the EU which would see closer ties to the customs union and single market.

Mr Corbyn said the deal he struck would be offered to voters in another referendum, along with the option of staying in the EU.

DUP leader Arlene Foster arrives at a polling station to vote in the general election in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Mr Johnson campaigned on a promise to leave the EU before next month’s deadline and said he would have a vote on the Brexit deal he struck with Mr Varadkar before parliament’s Christmas recess.

He told voters he had an “oven ready” Brexit deal which could be passed to allow the government to focus on other issues such as investment in the National Health Service (NHS) and policing.

The election campaign saw Mr Johnson accused of hiding from interviews and forced to explain details of his party’s policies on the health service and policing which opponents said were not supported by figures.

He was also criticised over his reaction to an Islamic terrorist attack on London Bridge and the emergence of photos of a four-year-old boy being treated on a hospital floor in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn was made to battle accusations of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

Online Editors