Boris Johnson now admits that he should have done better over Tory MP sleaze row

Boris Johnson has admitted he could have handled the Tory sleaze row and subsequent fallout “better”.

The ratings for the British prime minster and his party have plummeted in opinion polls since his government’s controversial attempt to tear up the Hose of Commons standards system in a bid to delay MP Owen Paterson’s punishment for breaking lobbying rules.

The former environment secretary – who has since resigned as an MP – had been handed a 30-day suspension after he was found to have lobbied for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

The bid to reform the system, and subsequent U-turn, has intensified the spotlight on MPs’ seconds jobs and their expenses claims, leading to a flurry of negative headlines for the Tories.

One poll by Savanta ComRes poll put Labour six points ahead of the governing party, while an Opinium survey suggested Mr Johnson’s personal rating had dropped to an all-time low of minus 21oc.

Under pressure to apologise for his handling of the sleaze row as the Government seeks to turn the tide, the Conservative Party leader said yesterday he could have made “better” decisions on the Paterson affair.

Asked at a Downing Street press conference what he would say to those who thought he had “got it wrong”, Mr Johnson replied: “Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me.”

The prime minister also backed the Commons standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, calling for her to be “allowed” to do her job.

His comments despite Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claiming Ms Stone should consider her position after the way she handled the investigation into Mr Paterson.

Before the press conference, the flow of allegations against prominent Tory figures showed no signs of stemming as Labour called for a probe into the prime minister.

The party said that, in light of new information from US entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri about her relationship with Mr Johnson while he was mayor of London, the police watchdog should “look again” at its decision to rule out an investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously found no evidence he had influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Ms Arcuri or secured her participation in foreign trade trips he led.

But deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said diary notes from Ms Arcuri published by the Observer on Sunday were “deeply worrying”, and called for the matter to be referred to the IOPC.