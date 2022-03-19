Boris Johnson lambasted for comparing Ukrainian fight for freedom to Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.

In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the "instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom", with the Brexit vote a "famous recent example".

The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.

In his speech, Mr Johnson said: "I know that it's the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time.

"I can give you a couple of famous recent examples.

"When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself."

The other example given by the Prime Minister was the British people's willingness to voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid-19 because they "wanted to get on with their lives" and "were fed up with being told what to do by people like me".

Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May's chief of staff in Number 10, said voting in the 2016 referendum "isn't in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Apart from the bit where voting in a free and fair referendum isn't in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion + the awkward fact the Ukrainians are fighting for the freedom to join the EU, this comparison is bang on."

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson is a national embarrassment. His buffoonery contrasts with the courageous leadership of President Zelensky. To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian. He is no Churchill: he is Basil Fawlty.”

A stream of senior Conservative politicians also use the conference to have a dig at so-called wokeness, with one calling for an end to “constant self-questioning and introspection”.

The Foreign Secretary waded into the so-called culture wars by declaring that it is "time to end" the questioning of Britain's history and shut down "ludicrous debates" on pronouns.

Liz Truss, who is also the UK Government's equalities minister, said the "constant self-questioning and introspection" needed to cease.

In a speech, Ms Truss said the UK's response to the crisis in Ukraine should mean a restoration of pride in Britain's values.

In recent years, there have been calls to reassess the reputations of key British figures, such as war leader Sir Winston Churchill, for views they held that are deemed incompatible with the modern day.

Road names and buildings have also undergone name changes due to links with slave traders.

During the debate on culture, trans rights have come to the fore, with heated public rows over the ability for people to self-identify as a gender different to the one they were born with, and people declaring their preferred pronouns in written interactions.

The Foreign Secretary told the conference: "Now is the time to end the culture of self-doubt, the constant self-questioning and introspection, the ludicrous debates about language, statues and pronouns.

"Our history, warts and all, makes us what we are today.

"We live in a great country, a great democracy and we should be proud of it."

The Prime Minister also included reference to the values battle in his speech closing the two-day conference.

Mr Johnson argued that the battle for democracy in eastern Europe highlighted the freedoms people enjoyed in Britain, adding: "We don't need to be woke, we just want to be free."

The comments come after Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, during an appearance at the resort conference on Friday, said it was time to "get away from the wokery that has beset huge sections of society".

It is not the first time the Prime Minister has involved himself in the culture debate, with the Churchill biographer having been a vocal defender of Sir Winston's reputation in standing up to the Nazis.

He said, around the time of Black Lives Matters protests almost two years ago, that the decision to board up Churchill's statue in Parliament Square, to protect it from potential vandalism by protesters, was "absurd and shameful".

In a series of tweets at the time, Mr Johnson said: "Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial."

On gender self-ID, following a consultation, the UK Government announced in 2020 it did not support allowing people to officially change gender without a medical diagnosis.

It instead announced plans to remove barriers to gender switches, including making the process available online, reducing the certificate fee from £140 to £5, and opening three new gender clinics that year to cut waiting lists.