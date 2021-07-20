Boris Johnson joked about the elderly ‘living longer with Covid’, claims ex-aide Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson joked the elderly could “get Covid and live longer” in private WhatsApp messages with his team about the average age of people dying from the virus, his former chief aide Dominic Cummings has told the BBC.

The British prime minister allegedly made the quip in a series of messages to aides which appeared on October 15, just a fortnight before the second lockdown last autumn.

According to claims made last night in Dominic Cummings, The Interview on BBC2, Mr Johnson messaged: “I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on Covid fatalities. The median age is 82-81 for men, 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get Covid and live longer.

“Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4 per cent) and of those virtually all survive. And I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff. Folks, I think we may need to recalibrate.”

The comments were allegedly made as pressure was building for Mr Johnson to plunge the country into the second national lockdown. He added: “There are max 3m in this country aged over 80. It shows we don’t go for nationwide lockdown.”

The claims about the messages emerged during Mr Cummings’s interview with the BBC, in which the former chief adviser said Mr Johnson came to regard the first lockdown last March as “a disaster”.

Mr Cummings also claimed that he had to stop Mr Johnson going to see the queen in person at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when staff in No 10 were already falling ill and the prime minister had instructed the public to avoid all unnecessary contact, especially with the elderly.

Mr Cummings said: “I said, ‘What are you doing?’, and he said, ‘I’m going to see the queen’.

“I said, ‘What on earth are you talking about, of course you can’t go and see the queen’.

“He said, ‘Ah, that’s what I do every Wednesday, sod this, I’m going to go and see her’.”

Mr Cummings said he told Mr Johnson: “If you give her coronavirus and she dies what, what are you going to... you can’t do that, you can’t risk that, that’s completely insane.

“And he said, he basically just hadn’t thought it through, he said, yeah, ‘Holy s***, I can’t go’.”

Downing Street denied that this incident took place. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

A No10 spokesman told the BBC: “Since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said yesterday that vaccine passports will be required by law for the first time in England, in an attempt to drive up Covid jab uptake among the young.

He announced that everyone who goes to a nightclub from the end of September will have to show proof of having received two doses of a Covid vaccination.

He also said “other venues where large crowds gather” could be made to adopt the checks, opening the door to the potential use of Covid passports at concerts, theatres and sports matches.

Mr Johnson did not rule out a requirement for them in pubs. Speaking from Chequers, Mr Johnson said: “We do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point, if it is necessary to reduce transmission.”

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]