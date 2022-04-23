Boris Johnson is warned that ‘mood has turned’ and no-confidence vote is inevitable

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said there is “no question” of the prime minister stepping down.

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior Conservatives that a no-confidence vote is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning that the mood had “turned against him”.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said a ballot on the prime minister’s future was a matter of “when, not if,” as he urged fellow backbenchers to stop “drinking the Kool-Aid” and force a change of leadership.

Robert Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a no-confidence vote within months following a “dramatic” shift in support since the prime minister was fined over his law-breaking birthday bash.

“The mood has turned against the prime minister,” Mr Hayward told the BBC after speaking to Tory colleagues at Westminster.

“Support for the prime minister has fallen quite markedly ... I expect there to be a challenge to his leadership.”

John Curtice told the Independent that Partygate is set to be a major problem for the Tories at the May local elections, saying that the party’s polling had got worse since the Mr Johnson was fined by the Metropolitan Police.

“The story is not going to go away, the story has now got legs again,” Professor Curtice said.

“The opposition is just going to keep on talking about it. All of this plays to Keir Starmer’s advantage.”

He said Labour had stretched its lead over the Tories by three points since Mr Johnson was handed a fixed penalty notice – leading to an average Labour poll lead of eight points.

It comes as the leader of the Tories in Sunderland said Mr Johnson had become an “embarrassment” to the party.

Dr Antony Mullen said a new leader was “inevitable”, adding: “You can’t have a prime minister who breaks the law.”

There were reports last night that the Met has issued new fines over the party held in the No 10 garden on 20 May, 2020, an event attended by Mr Johnson.

Downing Street has not yet commented on the reports, but has previously said it would reveal if Mr Johnson received more fines after Scotland Yard said it would not be issuing any more public updates before the May 5 elections.

Some 54 letters of no-confidence have to be sent to the chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers to trigger a vote.

A majority of the party’s MPs – around 180 – must vote against Mr Johnson to remove him from office.

Former Tory chief whip Mark Harper – who has called for Mr Johnson to step down – has predicted a no-confidence vote will be triggered before parliament’s summer recess in July.

Mr Ellwood also suggested that the threshold would be reached in the coming months.

“We’re going to see a steady trickle of letters, resignations,” he told Sky News. “More and more MPs are privately believing that it’s the time that the leadership baton is actually passed on.”

Mr Hayward said Tory MPs, peers and local associations fear “death by a thousand cuts,” since the Partygate saga looks set to dog the prime minister through more police fines, the release of the full Sue Gray report and the privileges committee probe.

“They are moving to a position of saying, ‘This cannot go on’,” the peer told BBC’s World at One. He said many in the party now want the question of the prime minister’s leadership “resolved” in the next few months.

Gavin Barwell, former chief of staff to Theresa May, said Brexiteer MP Steve Baker’s call for Mr Johnson to go this week was significant.

“If I was still working in No 10, I would be pretty worried about that intervention.”

However, loyal allies of Mr Johnson lashed out at Tory MPs calling for his removal.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said there is “no question” of the prime minister stepping down and said backbench critics had “never really supported” him.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If the prime minister stepped off Westminster Bridge and walked on top of the water they would say he couldn’t swim – that is a fact.”

Sharing Mr Johnson’s “frustration” with the new Commons inquiry, Mr Burns said: “This is going to be the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War.”

Mr Johnson said yesterday that the public cared more about getting a free trade deal with India than Partygate.

Asked in New Delhi if he will still be prime minister by Diwali in October, he replied: “Yes.”



