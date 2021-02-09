Boris Johnson is a ‘slippery eel’ in dealing with Anglo-Irish issues, says Bertie Ahern

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was speaking to Cosmhuintir Fianna Fáil, a grassroots organisation within the party, about the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland. Photo: Tony Gavin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a “slippery eel” when it comes to dealing with Anglo-Irish issues, according to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Speaking to Ógra Fianna Fáil UCC members this evening, he said it can be difficult for the Irish Government to keep a steady relationship with British their counterparts if there is not “consistency” in the relationship with someone who “wobbles” one way or another.

Mr Ahern said it may be “difficult” to know where Mr Johnson “is on a Monday and where he might be a Friday”.

“I think he’s a slippery eel when it comes to dealing with issues,” he said.

He added that even though there may be a “very clear line” and an “agreement” reached between the Irish Government and the UK, it can be hard to know what Mr Johnson will do “on the other side of the pandemic”.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Ahern said Mr Johnson can be “hard to pin down” and “jumps” around the place, which is something that he has done his entire political life, according to the former Taoiseach.

He told the meeting of approximately 60 members that he does not believe that Anglo-Irish relations are as good now as they used to be.

Mr Ahern said this may also be down to Irish and UK officials, who used to get to know each other very well, not doing this anymore.

“That’s a big, big disruptive effect on the Anglo-Irish relations and I think this will be a big loss,” he said.

The former Fianna Fáil leader said he used to get on well with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and the British Labour government.

He also spoke about the Good Friday Agreement and reunification, saying that during this decade, a conversation needs to be had about the funds the British government contributes towards Northern Ireland.

He said that even after a possible reunification, the UK would perhaps have to make a contribution over a “series of years”.

