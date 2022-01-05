Boris Johnson has not ‘earned the right’ to a knighthood, says Keir Starmer

British Labour leader Keir Starmer said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not “earned the right” of a knighthood once he leaves office.

His comments about the Conservative PM come after the opposition leader dismissed criticism of Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.

More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Mr Blair’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded ov er his domestic record and the Iraq War.

But Mr Starmer insisted the honour is not a “thorny” issue and that Mr Blair had been a “very successful prime

minister”.

After giving a speech in Birmingham about Labour’s priorities for 2022, Mr Starmer was asked about the former prime minister’s knighthood, and whether Mr Johnson should be honoured in future.

He replied: “No, I am sorry, I don’t think that this prime minister has earned the right to have an honour. I do think Tony Blair has.”

In his speech, Mr Starmer also paid tribute to the past Labour governments of Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Blair, adding that they “made Britain a better country”. He said: “We must be the people who write the fourth chapter. The people who create a new Britain in the 21st century.”

Mr Blair’s knighthood could clear the way for his successors in No 10 to be given similar honours, following reports that the delay in granting the accolade was blocking the others.

A Change.Org online petition calling for Mr Blair to be stripped of the honour had been signed by more than 658,000 people yesterday .

He had earlier told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think it’s thorny at all; I think he deserves the honour. Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views.

“I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War. There were back at the time and there still are, but that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Appointments to the Order of the Garter are a matter for Her Majesty the Queen, there is no involvement of the Prime Minister or Government… I would point out every former prime minister before Tony Blair has received the Order of the Garter or Thistle.”





