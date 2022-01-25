Boris Johnson ‘had birthday party at Downing Street’ during lockdown

Brisith Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a birthday party thrown in his honour in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown, despite social gatherings indoors being banned at the time.

The event took place at around 2pm on June 19, 2020. A birthday cake was presented to the prime minister and “Happy Birthday” was sung, according to ITV News.

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, and Lulu Lytle, the interior designer redecorating the Johnsons’ Downing Street flat, were both reportedly in attendance.

A No 10 spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson had attended the event but insisted he was there less than 10 minutes and that staff gathered “briefly”.

At the time, social gatherings indoors were barred and people were only allowed to meet outside in groups of no more than six. Pubs and restaurants were shut.

ITV News also claimed that family friends were later hosted in the Johnsons’ flat that evening, but Downing Street denied the allegation.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said yesterday that the disclosure showed Mr Johnson “believes the rules that he made don’t apply to him”.

He added: “The prime minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go.”

But Nadine Dorries, the British culture secretary and loyal Johnson ally, questioned whether having cake in the office for 10 minutes really amounted to a “party”.

Fuelling the political backlash was a letter Mr Johnson wrote three months earlier praising a girl called Josephine for cancelling her birthday party due to the Covid lockdown rules.

“Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing,” Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter on March 21.

Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating lockdown-breaking party allegations, is looking into claims about the use of the Johnsons’ Downing Street flat. She was said to have already been aware of the gathering.

Yesterday ITV News published an account of the birthday party in June 2020, which happened during the first Covid lockdown when Mr Johnson turned 56.

It was reported that Ms Johnson, who was then Mr Johnson’s fiancée, helped organise a surprise get-together in the cabinet room after Mr Johnson returned from a visit to a school. It was attended by “up to” 30 people, it lasted between 20 and 30 minutes and saw people eat food from Marks & Spencer, according to ITV News.

A Number 10 spokesman said in response: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the cabinet room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

The alleged presence of Ms Lytle, who is not a Downing Street staff member, could complicate any attempt to argue that the gathering was just a work event.

A spokesman for Ms Lytle did not deny that she was present at the event, saying she “entered the cabinet room briefly as requested” while waiting to speak to Mr Johnson. The spokesman said Ms Lytle “was not invited to any birthday celebrations”.

A No 10 spokesman said of the evening party claim: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

Ms Gray’s report is due to be published this week, though the exact timings remain unclear. She has been looking into party allegations for weeks and has interviewed Mr Johnson.

The report will not be published in full, cabinet ministers have suggested, as Mr Johnson faced pressure to publicise an unredacted version of the investigation findings.

Nadhim Zahawi, the UK education secretary, said that only the findings of the report into alleged lockdown parties would be made public.

It comes after Dominic Raab, the UK justice secretary, said on Sunday that the “process” for its publication would “be for the prime minister to decide”.

Downing Street reiterated that it may be left to Mr Johnson to decide what is published from the report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns that staff were keeping back key evidence because they knew it would be seen by the prime minister.

Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser, said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall when coronavirus restrictions were in force, including in No 10, was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG [Sue Gray] collects”.

