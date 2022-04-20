Boris Johnson will fly to India today for an official visit despite MPs holding a crunch vote tomorrow about whether to investigate him for misleading parliament over “partygate”.

Downing Street sources last night insisted the British prime minister’s trip will go ahead as planned, underscoring Mr Johnson’s message that the row will not distract from his job.

Mr Johnson apologised more than 30 times in the House of Commons yesterday in a show of contrition as he addressed MPs for the first time since being fined for a breach of Covid laws.

There was fresh Tory criticism as Mark Harper, a former chief whip, told Mr Johnson to his face that he was no longer “worthy” of being prime minister. Moments later Mr Harper publicly released his no confidence letter sent to the 1922 Committee, the formal means of triggering a leadership vote in Mr Johnson.

Yet his intervention proved an outlier as most Tory MPs who spoke in the debate gave support to Mr Johnson, many citing the Ukraine war as the reason he should remain in place.

Labour today will table a motion calling for the Committee of Privileges to be tasked with investigating whether Mr Johnson misled the parliament over partygate claims.

Mr Johnson initially insisted all Covid guidance was followed when allegations first surfaced late last year of parties in Downing Street which broke lockdown rules.

Yet 50 Fixed Penalty Notices have now been issued by the Metropolitan Police over Covid law-breaking in government buildings, with the investigation still ongoing.

Mr Johnson, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, were all fined for a gathering to mark Mr Johnson’s birthday on June 19, 2020.

A committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament would carry political jeopardy, given that offence is traditionally a resigning matter for government ministers. Yet the prime minister’s decision to push ahead with his trip to Gujarat and New Delhi reflects a confidence from his inner circle that not enough Tory MPs will vote for the motion for it to pass.

A senior government source rejected speculation the trip could be cancelled at the last minute because of the vote, saying it was “critical for jobs, trade, investment and diplomacy”.

Tory MPs will be whipped to oppose the motion in tomorrow’s vote, with Conservatives expected to be warned off voting against the interests of their party leader.

Yet Labour is arguing that Tory MPs who oppose the motion are overseeing a “cover-up”, with preparations to use such decisions as ammunition in their campaign for the local elections on May 5.

A Labour source said: “Any Conservative MP considering voting to block this investigation would be voting for a cover-up. They should reflect on the mess they got themselves into over Owen Paterson before falling into line.”

If the motion is passed and the committee is tasked with an investigation, it is possible documents and photographs could be requested from Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who oversaw an initial Whitehall investigation into partygate.

Mr Johnson was forced to back down last year after a backlash for whipping Tory MPs to delay a decision on suspending Mr Paterson, then a Tory MP, over lobbying claims.

The Prime Minister later admitted he had “crashed the car” over the way he handled the vote. Mr Paterson resigned as an MP and the Tories lost the subsequent by-election for his seat.

There is little public sign that enough Conservatives will rebel to pass the motion and trigger an investigation from the committee, though uncertainty remains. Mr Johnson’s decision to continue his trip to India has echoes of Margaret Thatcher’s choice to attend an overseas diplomatic gathering as she faced a vote to oust her as Tory leader in 1990. She ended up quitting with allies later admitting they feared she under-estimated the strength of feeling on Tory benches against her.

Mr Johnson used his Commons statement to apologise over his fine, also arguing he did not mislead Parliament as he believed he had not broken the law. He said: “I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity, on the first available sitting day, to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House.

“As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger, and I said that people had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister, and I repeat that again in the House now.

“I repeat: that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, dubbed the Prime Minister’s response a “joke”. Both he and Ian Blackford, the SNP leader, called on Tory MPs to move to oust Mr Johnson.

Mr Harper used an intervention in the Commons to argue Mr Johnson had lost his support over partygate.

He said: “I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible.

“I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

He later publicly released his letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee.

