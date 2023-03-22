Boris Johnson faces ‘torrid time’ as inquiry

Boris Johnson faces a “torrid time” at today’s showdown grilling on whether he lied over Partygate, according to Conservatives MPs who branded his defence dossier weak and predicted that he would be found guilty and punished.

The former prime minister lashed out at the committee of MPs investigating whether he lied to parliament – accusing the cross-party group of “absurd, illogical and partisan” claims in his 52-page dossier.

Battling to save his career, Mr Johnson admitted that he had misled parliament about Covid rule-breaking – but said his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

But senior Tory MP David Davis was scathing about the former Tory PM’s dependence on assurances from his communications director Jack Doyle that a December 2020 party was “within the rules”.

He said: “The idea of ministers just saying whatever special advisers write for them is unutterable b*****ks. If that’s the strength of the argument he is sinking without trace. If that’s it, then he’s in for a torrid time.”

As the former Tory leader consults his legal team ahead of the high noon hearing that could determine his political future, Mr Johnson:

:: Claimed it was still unclear to him why he was fined for attending his own birthday party in June 2020 – saying: “No cake was eaten, and no one even sang happy birthday.”

:: Revealed he thought drinking wine at No 10 was within the rules for work exemptions and felt it was his “duty” to attend five leaving drinks events.

:: Did not deny saying that one event was “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”.

:: Insisted “unavoidable” lack of social distancing in the “old, cramped London townhouse” of No 10 was not necessarily a breach of guidance.

Mr Johnson insisted to the privileges committee inquiry that he did not “intentionally or recklessly” mislead parliament with his December 2021 claims in the Commons that “all guidance was followed completely”.

The under-pressure Conservative attacked the “highly partisan” content of the committee’s damning 20-page interim report, after the group of MPs alleged that it would have been “obvious” to him that Covid guidance was not followed.

He said it was “implausible” that he would have known the leaving drinks that were “immortalised” by his official photographer were rule-breaking. He also accused the committee of moving the goalposts by adding “recklessly” to their terms of reference.

The former Tory party leader said the committee appeared to be alleging that it was “in some way reckless” for Mr Johnson to have relied on assurances from trusted advisers on Covid rules and guidance. “That allegation is unprecedented and absurd.”

Referring to the December 18 party of No 10 press office staff – which sparked the scandal when details first appeared in The Mirror – Mr Johnson said his comms chief Mr Doyle told him: “It was within the rules.”

However, in their recent damning 20-page interim report, the privileges committee poured scorn on the fact that Mr Johnson’s assurances came from a special adviser and was not “a general assurance no guidance or rules were broken”.

The committee also noted that Mr Doyle admitted there was a “great gaping hole” in Mr Johnson’s account of the birthday party in June 2020, saying he was “not sure” the workplace exemption excuse worked.

If Mr Johnson fails to convince MPs he did not deliberately or recklessly mislead parliament he could face sanctions.

A suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, though the committee is not expected to deliver a verdict until May.

Mr Johnson attacked Dominic Cummings as a “discredited” witness in his dossier, after his former chief aide-turned-enemy claimed the PM “was warned by him and another adviser” that the May 2020 garden party was against the rules and shouldn’t happen.

But Mr Cummings claimed yesterday that prime minister Rishi Sunak’s team will have access to more damaging material that could “smash” Mr Johnson’s chances of returning to No 10. (© Independent News Service).