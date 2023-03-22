| 13.3°C Dublin

Boris Johnson faces ‘torrid time’ as he fights for his career at Partygate probe

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be questioned about Partygate today. Photo: Daniel Leal/PA Expand

Adam Forrest

Boris Johnson faces a “torrid time” at today’s showdown grilling on whether he lied over Partygate, according to Conservatives MPs who branded his defence dossier weak and predicted that he would be found guilty and punished.

The former prime minister lashed out at the committee of MPs investigating whether he lied to parliament – accusing the cross-party group of “absurd, illogical and partisan” claims in his 52-page dossier.

