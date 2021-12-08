Boris Johnson faces more questions after Conservative Party aides threw separate lockdown party

Boris Johnson was already under fire over reports of a separate party by aides at Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing further questions as it emerged Conservative aides threw a separate party during coronavirus restrictions last December, as the fallout over the alleged rule-breaking Christmas bash in Downing Street continued.

The Tories admitted an event organised by Shaun Bailey's mayoral campaign took place in the party's Westminster headquarters on December 14 while the capital was in Tier 2 restrictions.

According to the Times, the "raucous" party took place in the HQ's basement, was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours, despite indoor social mixing being banned at the time.

The further damaging details emerged as Labour urged police to open an investigation into allegations No 10 staff broke coronavirus rules with a Christmas party in Downing Street last year, saying it was "implausible" for Scotland Yard to suggest there is insufficient evidence.

A Tory spokesman said: "Senior CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14.

"Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign".