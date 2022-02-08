Boris Johnson ‘does not doubt loyalty’ of chancellor amid claims Rishi Sunak blocked plans health plans of ‘dying’ administration

Boris Johnson told journalists: “Everybody in No 10 and the Treasury are working together to deal with the big problems that the country faces." Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he “absolutely” does not doubt Rishi Sunak’s loyalty amid claims the chancellor and leadership favourite had blocked plans to tackle the NHS backlog because the prime minister’s administration was “dying”.

Asked if he ever worries Mr Sunak might be after his job, Mr Johnson said: “I think that what we’re doing is working together across the whole of government to fix the Covid backlogs which, believe me, is a massive priority for us, for everybody in the country.”

Pressed on whether he has doubts about the chancellor’s loyalty, Mr Johnson said: “Absolutely not.”

Speaking to broadcasters at the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital, Kent, Mr Johnson added: “Everybody in No 10 and the Treasury are working together in harmony to deal with the big problems that the country faces and clearing the Covid backlogs.”

Earlier, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation suggested that HMT [Her Majesty’s Treasury] is “loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the chancellor sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration”

It was also claimed yesterday Mr Johnson sang, I Will Survive, according to his new communications director, before discussing his appointment to try to reset his premiership after a series of political scandals.

Guto Harri, who was appointed as Mr Johnson’s new director of communications on Saturday, said in an interview that the pair launched into a rendition of the 1978 song after he asked the prime minister if he could survive.

Harri, a former BBC journalist who worked for Johnson when he was mayor of London, told the Welsh-language news website Golwg360 that the prime minister is “not a complete clown” and described their meeting on Friday.

“I walked in and I made a salute and said, ‘Prime Minister: Guto Harri reporting for duty’, and he stood up from back to his desk and started taking the salute,” Mr Harri said in comments translated from Welsh to English.

“We were both laughing. Then I asked ‘Are you going to survive, Boris?’ And he said it in his deep voice, slowly and purposefully and started singing a little while finishing the sentence and saying ‘I Will Survive’.

“He invited me to say ‘You’ve got all your life to live’ and he replied, ‘I’ve got all my love to give’, so we had a little blast of Gloria Gaynor.”

Mr Johnson’s premiership is in crisis amid anger over a series of alcohol-fuelled events held at his Downing Street office and residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

The prime minister’s spokesman refused to comment when asked about Mr Johnson’s conversation with his communications director and if they sang the song.

“I’m not going to get into the details of private conversations. But as you might expect, they are old colleagues,” the spokesman said.