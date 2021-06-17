Boris Johnson described Matt Hancock as ‘totally hopeless’, according to Cummings’ post

The damning Whatsapp message from Boris Johnson about Matt Hancock, calling him 'totally f****** hopeless.'

Boris Johnson twice described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to private messages published by former aide Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings published a series of screenshots purportedly showing WhatsApp exchanges between himself and the Prime Minister to combat what he said are “lies” from No 10.

Downing Street did not dispute the authenticity of the messages, or most of the claims made by Mr Johnson’s former chief aide, but insisted the Prime Minister has full confidence in Mr Hancock.

The blog post exceeding 7,000 words is the latest salvo in a bitter row between the former aide, Mr Johnson and the Health Secretary, who Mr Cummings blames for many failings during the crisis.

He said the initial post shows that “No10/Hancock have repeatedly lied about the failures last year” and accused them of now trying to “rewrite history”.

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a power struggle, accused the Prime Minister of now publicly supporting the “fiction” that he has been in agreement with the Health Secretary throughout the pandemic.

But the former chief aide argued the messages show otherwise, as do Mr Johnson’s moves to carve up some of Mr Hancock’s responsibilities and hand them to other individuals.

In one exchange on March 3 last year, Mr Cummings highlighted the US’s rapid increase of testing capacity and criticised Mr Hancock for saying he was “sceptical” about meeting a new UK target having earlier said it would “definitely” be met.

The Prime Minister apparently responded: “Totally f****** hopeless.”

Mr Cummings also published another exchange about the struggles to procure ventilators for Covid-19 patients, saying officials were turning down equipment because of price hikes.

“It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless,” the contact appearing to be Mr Johnson replied on March 27 last year.

In the wake of the blog post, Mr Hancock was asked by a reporter whether he was hopeless while in the back of a ministerial car.

“I don’t think so,” the Health Secretary replied through the window.

A source close to Mr Hancock later added: “No evidence has been provided today to back up previous unsubstantiated suggestions.”

In a separate exchange published by Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister appeared to call the situation around personal protective equipment (PPE) “a disaster” and alluded to diverting some responsibilities to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

“I can’t think of anything except taking Hancock off and putting Gove on,” Mr Johnson apparently added in the conversation on April 27 last year.

But Mr Cummings described the Cabinet Office as a “total shitshow” and said the move would “have a severe risk of making it worse not better”.

“OK. Wtf do we do?,” the Prime Minister allegedly responded.

The messages are Mr Cummings’s first attempt to publish supporting evidence since his select committee appearance where he accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on testing.

Mr Hancock has denied the Brexit campaigner’s allegations and said last week it was “telling” that he was yet to provide written evidence.

Mr Cummings pointed out that the Prime Minister had diverted responsibility for vaccines to Dame Kate Bingham, testing to Baroness Harding, and PPE to Lord Deighton.

A No 10 spokesman did not deny the WhatsApp exchanges are genuine when asked by journalists and instead said: “Our focus is not examining those specific images but delivering on the public’s priorities.

"I don’t plan to get into the detail of what’s been published.”

Asked if the Prime Minister called Mr Hancock hopeless, he said: “I’m not planning to engage with every allegation put forward, the Prime Minister worked very closely with the health and care secretary throughout and continues to do so.”

