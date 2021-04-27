Boris Johnson denies saying ‘let Covid bodies pile high’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno in Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied saying he would rather see bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections, as reported in a newspaper.

Mr Johnson is facing a stream of allegations about everything from his muddled initial handling of the Covid-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his official apartment.

The Daily Mail cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Mr Johnson told a meeting in Downing Street: “No more f*****g lockdowns — let the bodies pile high in their thousands.”

Asked whether he had made the remark, Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, is that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and they have.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he was astonished to read the newspaper’s report.

“If he did say those things, he’s got to explain it,” he told broadcasters.

A Cabinet minister insisted Mr Johnson is not “sleazy” as questions continued about the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Mr Johnson is under pressure about the renovations after his former aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed Mr Johnson wanted donors to “secretly pay” for the refurbishment in a move which would have been “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”.

Mr Johnson did not deny discussing using donors to fund the work, saying: “If there’s anything to be said about that, any declaration to be made, that will, of course, be made in due course.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Johnson had paid “out of his own pocket” for the Downing Street upgrade.

Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Do I think the prime minister is sleazy? No, I don’t.

“Do I think the prime minister is an absolutely first-class leader who has led this country in a pandemic?

“Let’s not forget, while we are getting into Oscar-type gossip columns — there is an awful lot of gossip going around. He paid out of his own money to refurbish the flat. He paid for his flat.”

Labour has called for a full investigation by the Electoral Commission into the situation.

The commission, which first raised the issue with the Conservatives more than a month ago, confirmed at the weekend it was still looking into whether any of the sums relating to the work on the flat should have been declared.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “It’s very important we have answers.”

“It’s all very well the prime minister saying, now, ‘well, I paid for it’,” he added.

“The critical question was what was the original arrangement and why is it so complicated?

“If there’s a straightforward answer, then give it.

“If there isn’t, then there are very serious questions to be asked.”

Last week, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Tory peer Lord Brownlow in which he said he was making a £58,000 donation to the party “to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed ‘Downing Street Trust’”.

To date, no such trust has been formed.

Mr Wallace said: “The prime minister has complied at all stages with the rules and we’ve been very clear on that.

“We have engaged with the Electoral Commission and we will continue to engage with that.”