Boris Johnson defiant on calls to sack adviser after Dominic Cummings breaks lockdown rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday resisted calls from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400km while his wife showed Covid-19 symptoms so that their son could be looked after by his family.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, travelled to Durham in northern England in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.

Downing Street has said Cummings believed he "behaved reasonably and legally".

When asked yesterday if he would consider his position, Cummings told reporters: "Obviously not."

"You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?"

However UK opposition MPs have accused Number 10 of a "cover-up" and called for Johnson's top aide to resign after it emerged that he had ignored guidelines.

Downing Street said his actions were in line with guidelines and said reports that his family were spoken to by police were incorrect. The statement said: "Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for. His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.

"His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside. At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported."

Durham police dispute this. In a statement last Friday they said officers contacted the owners of a property in Durham on March 31, more than a week after the lockdown had been imposed.

"On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham... Officers made contact with the owners who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house."

Steve White, Durham police commissioner, said officers "acted appropriately".

In a statement, the former head of the Police Federation in England and Wales said it was "most unwise" for the No 10 adviser to have travelled when "known to be infected".

According to a joint investigation by the Guardian and the Daily Mirror, Cummings was spotted twice in the North East between March 31 and April 5. An unnamed neighbour said that on the same day Cummings was seen in the garden of his parents' home in Durham, Abba's Dancing Queen was playing loudly.

"I got the shock of my life, as I looked over to the gates and saw him," they said. "I recognised Dominic Cummings - he's a very distinctive figure."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, in an interview yesterday, said there were "serious questions" for Boris Johnson to answer. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Blackford said: "What I find interesting is that members of Downing Street knew about this so, first and foremost, Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer over what now appears to be a cover-up.

"The prime minister must explain exactly when he knew about the breaking of the rules, whether he sanctioned it, why Cummings wasn't sacked immediately and why it appears that he tried to cover it up."

But top Tory Michael Gove, tweeted: "Caring for your wife and child is not a crime."

On April 5, Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms and later required treatment in intensive care.

Similar examples of public officials ignoring lockdown guidelines were greeted with condemnation from senior Tories, and led to the resignation of Prof Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose modelling prompted the lockdown rules, after he was visited by his girlfriend.

Sunday Independent