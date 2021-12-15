Boris Johnson defends ‘proportionate’ plan for Covid passes after Tory revolt

Boris Johnson has defended his controversial plan for Covid passes after a massive rebellion by Tory MPs left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.

After 100 Conservatives opposed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday evening, the British Prime Minister acknowledged there are "legitimate anxieties" about the impact on civil liberties.

But during a noisy session of Prime Minister's Questions, he insisted the approach the Government has taken in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is "balanced and proportionate and right".

However, Sir Keir Starmer said the vote had exposed the weakness of a premier who has lost the trust of the public and of his own MPs following reports of parties last Christmas in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

"We cannot go on with a Prime Minister who is too weak to lead, so will the Prime Minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the trust and authority to lead this country?" he demanded.

Mr Johnson retorted: "I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of the people but I believe the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country."

Despite the scale of the rebellion - the biggest of Mr Johnson's premiership - Tory MPs appeared determined to show their support on Wednesday as they loudly cheered him on during his exchanges with the Labour leader.

But they could not disguise the concerns within the party ranks, with one senior Conservative openly acknowledging the PM could face a leadership challenge unless the situation improves.

Mr Johnson's difficulties may be compounded by the by-election in North Shropshire on Thursday where the Liberal Democrats are favourites to overturn a Tory majority of almost 23,000 in what would be another body blow to his authority.

Asked if Mr Johnson would quit if North Shropshire was lost, the Prime Minister's press secretary said: "We are fighting for every vote."

The Prime Minister sought to reassure Conservative MPs angered by the decision to press on with Covid passes in England, pledging they will be given a say on any further restrictions that are required.

"If further measures are needed, if further regulation is needed, of course this House will have a further say," he said.

Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps promised Parliament will be recalled if additional controls are required during the Christmas recess - although he said he does not believe they will be necessary.

"We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year," he told BBC Breakfast.

Despite the rebellion, the order requiring Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and other venues - part of the Government's Plan B for curbing the spread of the virus - was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.

Sir Keir said his party had given the leadership the Prime Minister could not.

He said the country has the "worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time", and he warned Mr Johnson will not be able to rebuild public trust until he explains what went on in No 10 last year.

"Can the Prime Minister not see that he has no hope of regaining the moral authority to deliver that difficult message if he cannot be straight with the British public about the rule-breaking in Downing Street last Christmas?" he said.

Mr Johnson retorted that he has repeatedly answered the question and that the public want the Government to "focus on the matter in hand", including the vaccine rollout.

Earlier, former chief whip Mark Harper, leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Tories sceptical about restrictions, told BBC Radio 4's Today that Mr Johnson needed to "act differently".

"Instead of the Prime Minister making a late-night address on Sunday and scaring many people witless, a better thing to do would have been to come to the House of Commons on Monday to set out in detail the advice that he's received, the things that he thinks needs to happen as a result, and allow Members of Parliament to ask questions and then for him to answer them," he said.

"So what I'm calling for is for him to change how he operates."

His warning came after senior Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said a leadership challenge has "got to be on the cards" if Mr Johnson did not alter the way he dealt with his own MPs.

Many Tory MPs are still angry over the allegations of parties in Downing Street and elsewhere during lockdown restrictions, as well as nursing longer held resentments about the Government's handling of the standards row involving former minister Owen Paterson which led to Thursday's by-election.