BORIS Johnson has defended disparaging remarks he made about single mothers, telling a voter they were made before he was "even in politics".

Boris Johnson defends 1995 remarks that children of single mothers are 'ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate'

An article written by the Conservative Party leader for the Spectator magazine in 1995 has been unearthed in which he described the children of single mothers as "ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate".

In the column, the British Prime Minister said it was "outrageous" that married couples "should pay for 'the single mothers' desire to procreate independently of men".

During a phone-in on LBC radio on Friday, Mr Johnson was put to task over the comments by a single mother named Ruth from Oldham.

