Boris Johnson criticises unions as UK faces biggest rail strikes in 30 years

The British prime minister has accused trade unions of “harming the very people they claim to be helping” as Britain faces the biggest rail strikes in 30 years.

In his strongest comments on the walkout so far, Boris Johnson rejected demands for a pay rise of at least 7pc and dismissed suggestions by union bosses that such a raise could be paid for through fares, insisting passengers would not pay for “19th-century” working practices.

The three days of industrial action – today, Thursday and Saturday – are expected to have serious effects on hospital operations, exams, and the hospitality industry.

Ambulance services have warned commuters to stay off the roads to allow them to reach emergencies, while a

cancer specialist said the strikes could “lead to loss of lives”.

There are fears the disruption could stop students taking their exams, while hospitality bosses predicted the impact could cost night-time industries half a billion pounds.

Mr Johnson will lead a cabinet meeting today, despite spending yesterday resting after going under general anaesthetic for a “routine” operation on his sinuses.

In comments released to the media before he addresses ministers today, Mr Johnson said: “The unions are harming the very people they claim to be helping.

“By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, whilst also impacting businesses and communities across the country.

“Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living. Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s former ethics adviser Christopher Geidt believes allegations that Mr Johnson tried to appoint his future wife to a senior government job “could be ripe for investigation”.

Mr Geidt, who resigned last week in protest against a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code, thinks the alleged incident could be a matter for his successor.

Downing Street has said Mr Geidt will not be replaced immediately, and his position of No 10 ethics adviser could be scrapped altogether.

But Mr Geidt is understood to believe that recent changes to the standards rules, which allow an adviser to suggest topics to investigate, could prompt an inquiry into the alleged incident concerning Ms Johnson.

On Friday, The Times published claims that Mr Johnson had attempted to appoint Carrie Johnson as chief of staff in the Foreign Office while he was foreign secretary.

The newspaper said Mr Johnson was persuaded not to make the appointment by aides.

The story was published in the first edition of The Times on Saturday, but removed from later editions after the intervention of No 10 staff.

Downing Street and a spokesman for Ms Johnson have strongly denied the claims. Mr Geidt said the topic “could be ripe” for a formal investigation, which could lead to top officials being called to interview.

The question of whether claims about Mr Johnson trying to appoint his future wife will be investigated were also raised in the House of Commons yesterday.



A spokesman for Ms Johnson said The Times report was “totally untrue”.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]