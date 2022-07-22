Boris Johnson could lose seat in the Commons if MPs rule he misled them over partygate

Boris Johnson, pictured yesterday, faces inquiry over whether he misled the Commons over gatherings in 10 Downing Street during lockdown. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA

Boris Johnson is facing the embarrassment of fighting an autumn by-election to save his political career if he is found to have misled the House of Commons and banned for 10 days.

A committee investigating whether the British Prime Minister lied to the Commons over lockdown parties in No 10 has been told it needs to prove only that Mr Johnson “misled” the House, rather than that he “deliberately” did so.

This makes it much easier for the MPs on the privileges committee to find him guilty and suspend him from the Commons when it reports as expected later this year.

In a further blow, Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, ruled that a ban of 10 sitting days or more from the privileges committee could trigger a “recall” by-election in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat if more than 10pc of constituents wanted one.

MPs loyal to Mr Johnson last night said it appeared that the seven-strong committee, which is dominated by four Conservative MPs including grandee Bernard Jenkin, were trying to “bury” Mr Johnson in the report.

“It is an attempt to bury Boris Johnson. This is dynamite. This is an impeachment. It is absolutely outrageous,” one veteran Tory MP said last night.

Read More

“This is a carefully planned operation, the object of which would lead to a recall petition to destroy the reputation of the Prime Minister.”

A second senior Conservative MP said the report’s “only function appears to be to stoke up prejudice. Its authors clearly want to bury Boris and dance on his political grave”.

Johnson loyalists had thought the committee would use the traditional definition of lying to MPs as set out in Parliament’s Erskine May rulebook: that MPs must be proved to have “deliberately misled” the Commons.

However in a departure from precedent the committee said yesterday it had been allowed to lower the bar of proof to simply whether Mr Johnson had “misled” the Commons.

They clearly want to bury Boris and dance on his political grave

Last night Conservative MPs including Bill Cash and Iain Duncan Smith signed a motion deploring the privileges committee’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, in the race for the Tory leadership, Rishi Sunak said he did not expect to cut personal taxes until at least autumn 2023 if he became prime minister.

He claimed his Tory rival, Liz Truss, was misleading the public by promising an immediate giveaway.

The former chancellor fears inflation will not start to fall until next summer at the earliest, and has restated his argument that bringing down taxes before then would make the problem worse.

But Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, yesterday claimed Mr Sunak’s approach risked driving the economy into recession, as she announced plans for a tax cut for stay-at-home carers.

In a blow to Mr Sunak, polling showed that 38pc of Tory members would vote for him in the contest, compared with 62pc who would choose Ms Truss.

The clashes over tax and spending defined the first full day of campaigning, with the focus now on grassroots party members, who will pick the winner.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]