Britain will come out of the European Union on October 31 "no ifs or buts", new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Boris Johnson 'convinced' UK can do deal to resolve Irish border issue - but warns he will prepare for a no-deal Brexit

Speaking in Downing Street, Johnson said he was going to do "a new deal, a better deal" with the European Union.

"We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," he said.

Mr Johnson said "to friends in Ireland, Brussels and around the EU, we're convinced we can do a deal” to resolve Irish border issue - but he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit

