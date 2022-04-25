Boris Johnson condemns Tory ‘misogyny’ after smear on Labour MP

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been forced to condemn “misogyny” among his own MPs after an angry backlash over claims that an opposition politician deliberately distracts him by uncrossing her legs in parliament.

Mr Johnson was last night embroiled in the damaging sexism row after “anonymous” Conservative MPs alleged tactics similar to Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, responded to quotes about her in the Mail on Sunday, accusing Mr Johnson of being behind what she called the “ perverted smears” that also targeted her working-class background.

“It is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer – and the anonymous Tory MPs doing his bidding are complicit,” she said.

The Tories first tried to brush off the controversy, with party chairman Oliver Dowden dismissing the newspaper claims as “ludicrous”. But as criticism grew the prime minister was forced to step in, saying: “I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her today.”

He made no mention of the sexism coming from his own MPs and it is understood there will be no attempt to establish who was behind the briefing. It was also pointed out that Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, posted an identical tweet, raising questions about whether Mr Johnson had ­written the words himself.

The story claimed Tory MPs accuse Ms Rayner of using her feminine charms both when she stands in for Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions and when she sits alongside him. “She has admitted as much when enjoying drinks with us on the [Commons] terrace,” one MP was quoted as saying.

Ms Rayner was also said to know “she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks”.

In response, Ms Reynor tweeted: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

Mr Starmer said the sexism displayed by those who spoke to the Sunday paper was a “disgraceful new low from a party mired in scandal and chaos”.

Tory health minister Sajid Javid said: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful. No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”