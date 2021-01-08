Boris Johnson calls in British army to speed up delivery of Covid vaccines

Everyone in Britain will be within 10 miles (16km) of their nearest vaccination centre, with the army drafted in to ensure delivery of hundreds of thousands of jabs a day, Boris Johnson has pledged.

The British prime minister said the new target would be met by the end of next week, as the military’s lead on vaccines promised to get “jabs in arms, not shelves”.

More than 1,000 GP centres, 223 hospital sites and seven mass vaccination centres are due to open by next week, as part of efforts to hasten the roll-out.

The British Army has been drafted in to assist with logistics as medics complain of delays receiving deliveries.

Yesterday Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, was left embarrassed when he arrived at a London surgery to promote the roll-out, only to find deliveries had failed to materialise.

Meanwhile council leaders in Birmingham said the city was about to run out of supplies.

As yesterday’s UK death toll reached 1,162 – the highest since April – Mr Johnson insisted that targets to vaccinate more than 14 million people by next month will be hit.

Read More

Mr Johnson said the army had been drafted in to use “battle preparation techniques” to ensure hundreds of thousands of jabs can be delivered daily from next Friday.

The premier said Britain was facing “a national challenge on a scale like nothing we have seen before”.

The new plans mean all care home residents should receive their first jab by the end of the month, he said.

As well as assisting with the distribution of vaccines, the military has placed 21 roving teams on standby, comprised of army medics ready to travel anywhere in England to deliver vaccines quickly.

Meanwhile, GPs were issued with new guidance in a bid to speed up the programme.

The advice from NHS England suggests four-person teams could administer more than 100 jabs an hour. And it says there is no need to keep patients under observation for 15 minutes if they have been given the “Oxford” vaccine.

At a Downing Street press conference last night Mr Johnson said: “It is our plan that everyone should have a vaccination available within a radius of 10 miles.”

He said he had “no doubt” that Britain would be able to vaccinate the four key priority groups – including everyone over 70 – by February 15.

Yesterday figures showed the number of people testing positive for Covid between Dec 24 and 30 increased by almost a quarter on the previous week.

The total of 311,372 infections is the highest weekly total since the NHS Test and Trace programme began in May.

Yesterday Brigadier Phil Prosser, the military lead on vaccines, pledged to “get jabs in arms, not on shelves”.

He said so far NHS work to establish 769 vaccine sites and administer 1.26 million doses in England was already the “equivalent of setting up a major supermarket chain in less than a month”.

Mr Johnson has acknowledged some GPs had not had the supplies they expected. (© Telegraph)

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk