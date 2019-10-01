Boris Johnson brushes away criticism of Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brushed away criticism of leaked plans to manage the Irish border after Brexit, saying comments from Brussels and Dublin were not aimed at Britain's final proposals.

"As far as I can make out from what I've seen from the response from Brussels and I think Dublin, they're not talking about the proposals that we're actually going to be taking, they're talking about some stuff that went in previously," Johnson told the BBC today.

Meanwhile, British proposals to address the problem of the Irish border after Brexit, which were reported by RTE, are only preliminary and are not the "be all and end all" of the plans, Britain's justice minister said today.

"These documents have emerged overnight. They are very much preliminary documents and they only cover a part of the issue when it comes to the Irish border," Robert Buckland told BBC radio.

MP Robert Buckland. Photo: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

"I don't think by any means this is the be all and end all of detailed negotiations over the next couple of weeks. Let's not pretend these documents are somehow the final piece of the jigsaw."

