Boris Johnson brings in Tory election guru’s ally to oversee No 10 aides

British prime minister Boris Johnson is bolstering his Downing Street team with the appointment of an ally of Lynton Crosby, the Tory campaign guru, as deputy chief of staff.

David Canzini — a strategist at CT Group, Crosby’s firm — is due to start work tomorrow after months of discussions with the prime minister about joining.

The move comes after the Daily Telegraph revealed last month Crosby and Canzini were waiting to see the extent of Johnson’s “reset” before accepting any offer.

The pair saw little gain in helping unless the prime minister parted ways with other aides who have clashed with MPs and ministers.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Henry Newman and Henry Cook, both senior Downing Street advisers, were leaving No 10. Newman is returning to work for Michael Gove at the Department for Levelling Up.

Yesterday, David Jones, deputy chairman of the European Research Group of Tory MPs, said: “David Canzini is one of the shrewdest political operators in the UK.

“We had all been pressing for a root and branch review of No 10. To be fair to the PM, he did exactly that.

“He got rid of some people who were not serving him well and is replacing them with people such as Steve Barclay, and particularly David Canzini, who people have got a lot of confidence in.

“I think that is going to change the narrative completely.”

A source suggested last week that Monday’s “living with Covid” announcement was the ideal time for Cook, who has worked on Covid policy, to seek a career elsewhere. Friends of Newman have said that “the stuff Henry gets blamed for is crackers”.

There is also speculation over whether Baroness Finn, another deputy chief of staff, will remain in her role after the announcement Samantha Cohen, a former royal aide, is to become the prime minister’s “gatekeeper” — a role previously carried out by the peer, who is also a close ally of Gove.

Johnson hopes that Canzini’s appointment will help him to win back the support of some disaffected Tory backbenchers.

His leadership is considered by many MPs to be on a knife edge as he awaits the outcome of a police investigation and cabinet office inquiry into gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic. Many have called for significant changes at No 10 and an overhaul of domestic policies.

In 2019, Canzini advised Brexiteer Conservative MPs on the “Chuck Chequers” campaign, which lobbied against Theresa May’s Brexit deal blueprint. His appointment comes after Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, was installed as No 10 chief of staff following the departure of Dan Rosenfield, who was criticised by Tory MPs as ineffective.

Canzini will act as Barclay’s deputy, tasked with bolstering Johnson’s political operation and liaising with backbenchers. This weekend, many No 10 aides were unaware of his impending arrival. His role will seemingly overlap with the duties of Declan Lyons, Johnson’s political secretary, and Ben Gascoigne, another aide.

Crosby is understood to be advising Johnson behind the scenes. Last month it emerged Canzini was pushing for the removal of more No 10 staff.

