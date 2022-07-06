| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris Johnson battling to save leadership after resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak

Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson Expand

Close

Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was battling to save his premiership last night after two of his most senior cabinet ministers resigned within 10 minutes of each other.

First Sajid Javid, the health secretary, then Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, published letters from their Twitter accounts explaining why they could not remain in post.

Most Watched

Privacy