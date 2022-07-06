Boris Johnson battling to save leadership after resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson was battling to save his premiership last night after two of his most senior cabinet ministers resigned within 10 minutes of each other.

First Sajid Javid, the health secretary, then Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, published letters from their Twitter accounts explaining why they could not remain in post.

The prime minister was scrambling to fill the gaps on the front bench last night, even as further resignations from government positions were announced.

Steve Barclay, the Downing Street chief of staff, has been appointed to replace Mr Javid, while Nadhim Zahawi, the education wecretary, replaces the chancellor.

Michelle Donelan, the universities minister, replaces Mr Zahawi, But four parliamentary private secretaries and a Tory vice chairman have followed Mr Javid and Mr Sunak out of the door, with speculation that more resignations are to come.

Mr Johnson will today face Prime Minister’s Questions, as well as an appearance in front of the liaison committee of senior backbenchers, as he attempts to regain control of his party.

Addressing a group of around 80 Tory MPs in a pre-arranged meeting yesterday, moments after the resignations were announced, he made clear he would carry on.

The prime minister also indicated that tax cuts would be easier to deliver after the developments, in a swipe at Mr Sunak.

In his resignation letter, Mr Sunk revealed splits on economic policy and hinted he believed the prime minister’s plans to both raise spending and cut tax were unrealistic, saying: “Our people know if something is too good to be true, then it’s not true.”

It followed minutes after Mr Javid in his resignation letter said the British people expect “integrity” and criticised the lack of “humility” and “grip” in Downing Street, as he withdrew his confidence in Mr Johnson.

Read More

Mr Javid announced his resignation on Twitter at 6.02pm, while Mr Sunak tweeted his letter at 6.11pm.

Aides to both men last night insisted that they did not co-ordinate on the resignations, insisting they reached their conclusions independently and had not discussed timings with each other.

Hours earlier both men had sat round the cabinet table as Mr Johnson addressed them with the cameras rolling. Commentators noted that many around the table looked downcast.

Mr Sunak, who sat next to the prime minister, had already told his closest aides that he had decided to resign.

The departures came after a day in which Downing Street’s position about what Mr Johnson had known about disgraced MP Chris Pincher and allegations of sexual impropriety disintegrated.

No 10 had insisted that the prime minister was never briefed on past claims against Mr Pincher but Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant in the Foreign Office, went public yesterday morning, arguing Mr Johnson had indeed been briefed on one claim.

Downing Street later admitted that was the case, arguing Mr Johnson had failed to recall the briefing. The fiasco renewed concern over the government’s direction on the Tory benches. There was no indication from the prime minister or his closest allies last night that he intended to step down, with a speedy cabinet reshuffle being carried out in the hours after Mr Sunak and Mr Javid’s resignations.

Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson have been at loggerheads over economic policy for months, with both men keen on cutting tax but with differing views on how to achieve it.

The former Chancellor’s press team last night declined to respond to Mr Jonhson’s jibe about tax cuts.

Both Mr Sunak and Mr Javid remained silent in the initial hours after their resignation letters, choosing not to speak to the TV cameras.

The resignations fuelled hopes among the Tory rebels that they could topple the prime minister imminently, with one publicly vowing a new push to change the leadership rules to allow another confidence vote.

Mr Johnson is protected for the best part of a year, having won a confidence vote last month, but the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers is able to change those rules. Elections for its executive, which decides the rules, are expected next week.

Mr Sunak wrote in his resignation letter: “To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.

“However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

He also made clear the pair had differences over how to deliver tax cuts and secure economic growth, with forecasts suggesting recession is looming. Mr Sunak said: “We both want a low-tax, high-growth economy, and world-class public services, but this can only be responsibly delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions.

“I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true, then it’s not true.

“They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one.

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different. I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

In his response letter to Mr Sunak, the prime minister appeared to acknowledge the former chancellor’s fiscal orthodoxy. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More



