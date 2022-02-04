Boris Johnson: ‘As Rafiki in the Lion King says, change is good’ after five resignations from Downing St team

Boris Johnson this morning attempted to put a positive gloss on the exodus of senior officials from 10 Downing Street, quoting The Lion King as he told remaining staff: “Change is good.”

In an address to his No 10 team in the cabinet room - watched by some on video link - the prime minister acknowledged that the government was going through “challenging times”.

But he told them: “As Rafiki in the Lion King says, change is good, and change is necessary even though it’s tough. We’ve got to get on with our job of serving the people of this country.”

It comes as the UK PM has reportedly suffered another resignation of a fifth aide from his No 10 operation after an evening of turmoil at the top of government.

According to Conservative Home, Elena Narozanski, a former adviser to cabinet minister Michael Gove, quit her role in the Downing Street policy unit.

It comes after Mr Johnson was dealt a severe blow on Thursday, with his longstanding ally, Munira Mirza, handing in her resignation in protest at his “scurrilous” smear against the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

Reports of her resignation came just moments after a government minister attempted to claim the departure of key advisers demonstrated Mr Johnson was “taking charge” of his faltering Downing Street operation.