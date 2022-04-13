Boris Johnson apologises after lockdown party fine amid fresh calls for resignation

UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Boris Johnson apologised last night and said people had a “right to expect better” after he became the first serving prime minister to be found to have broken the law.

In a televised statement, Mr Johnson confirmed he had been fined for attending his 56th birthday party in the Cabinet room of Downing Street during lockdown in breach of rules barring gatherings indoors.

His wife, Carrie, and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, have also been fined for attending the same event on June 19, 2020.

Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the “brief gathering” was a violation of the rules but that he “fully respected” Scotland Yard’s decision and had paid the fine.

Mr Sunak has also paid his fine and last night gave an “unreserved apology” in a statement issued several hours after the prime minister’s.

The chancellor added: “I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.”

Fourteen cabinet ministers last night offered public support to the prime minister, but opposition leaders demanded that parliament be recalled and said Mr Johnson should resign.

Mr Johnson refused to step down, insisting he felt “an even greater sense of obligation” to stay on to ensure Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, failed in Ukraine and to ease the cost-of-living burden. He appeared to have weathered the initial storm as three MPs who had previously called for his resignation said now was not the right time to remove him.

However, senior Tories warned he still faced questions over whether he misled the Commons when he denied there was any rule breaking in No 10.

Senior Downing Street sources did not rule out Mr Johnson facing more fines following reports that he attended as many as six of the events under investigation by the police.

More than 50 partygate fines have been issued so far.

Whitehall is braced for the release of the full report into partygate by Sue Gray, the ethics investigator, as early as next week.

Sources have said that the dossier will be critical of Mr Johnson’s conduct and will make for “uncomfortable reading” for him and a number of senior Whitehall figures.

Its publication will come a fortnight before the May local elections when the Tories are already braced for losses.

Two snap polls last night showed an overwhelming majority of the public backed calls for Mr Johnson’s resignation. Six in 10 voters in a ComRes poll supported the resignation of both the prime minister and chancellor; 57pc in a YouGov survey said Mr Johnson should quit and 75pc believed he had knowingly lied.

The proportion of Conservative voters who felt he should resign was, however, down, from 38pc in January to 25pc now – as senior Tory MPs who had previously demanded his scalp withheld judgment.

Roger Gale, one of his most vociferous critics, said Mr Johnson had “effectively misled” the Commons and was “clearly going to have to be held to account,” but it would be wrong to “unseat” him now.

A former cabinet minister said the biggest danger for Mr Johnson would be his previous Commons statements denying rule-breaking in No 10 and “anything that appears to be a deliberate lie”.

“It is not great but we are not going to get rid of him for now. It still leaves a question mark over who leads us into the next election,” he said.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, demanded the resignations of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak as he accused the prime minister of “repeatedly” lying.

“The British public made the most unimaginable, heart-wrenching sacrifices, and many were overcome by guilt,” he said. “But the guilty men are the prime minister and the chancellor.

“Britain deserves better, they have to go.”

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP called for the Commons to be recalled from its Easter break to allow Mr Johnson to “tender his resignation” in person to MPs.

However, it is unlikely as it lies in the government’s gift.

The fine is understood to have come as a surprise to Mr Johnson.

He added: “I now humbly accept that I was. But I think the best thing I can do now is, having settled the fine, is focus on the job in hand.”

Asked if he had lied when he said “all the guidelines” were followed in Downing Street, he said that “when I said that, I spoke completely in good faith”, but added: “I now humbly accept that I was [in breach of the rules].”

Sources close to Mrs Johnson, who is understood to have attended the birthday party “briefly” with her baby, confirmed she had paid her fine.

A spokesman said: “Whilst she believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Mrs Johnson accepts the Metropolitan Police’s findings and apologises unreservedly.”