Boris Johnson announces inquiry into his government’s handling of pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said an inquiry will begin next year into the handling of the pandemic.

He said it is likely to focus on why the UK suffered Europe’s worst death toll and one of the world’s deepest economic slumps.

In the face of accusations he was slow to impose lockdowns, Mr Johnson and his ministers have admitted there are lessons to be learned from the crisis, but point to the UK’s swift vaccine roll-out as evidence there were successes.

“This process will place the state’s actions under the microscope,” Mr Johnson told parliament yesterday.

“Amid such tragedy, the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and candidly as possible and to learn every lesson.”

Mr Johnson, who had earlier resisted calls to launch an inquiry while the government was still handling the crisis, said it would start next spring once some of the worst pressures had subsided, while warning of the risk that infections could surge again.

He did not say when the government would issue its final report, which could define his political legacy and influence voters ahead of a general election due b efore 2024.

It will delve into the decision- making at the heart of the British state, when ministers mulled the imposition of unprecedented peacetime restrictions and scrambled to buy billions of pounds’ worth of drugs and equipment.

The UK’s official death toll is 127,629 – Europe’s worst and the world’s fifth worst figure , after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Covid caused Britain’s economy to shrink by 9.8pc in 2020, the sharpest decline among the Group of Seven, the West’s richest nations, Refinitiv data said.

The initial outbreak spread fast due to what critics say were unnecessary delays in lockdowns in March last year and infections hit the heart of government, with Mr Johnson himself hospitalised.

He has also been criticised for overseeing mistakes in transferring vulnerable patients to care homes and for building a costly test and trace system that failed to stop a deadly second wave.

Polling data shows the perception of the government’s handling of the pandemic has been improved by a vaccination programme that has run ahead of other nations.

So far, 35.6 million people in the UK – more than two thirds of the adult population – have received a first dose.

