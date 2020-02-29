Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce they are engaged and expecting first child together

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters with their dog Dilyn following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

The couple were the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Carrie (31), a former communications director for the Conservatives, met Boris (55) in 2011 when, at 22, she joined the #BackBoris2012 campaign.

She was made head of the Conservative Party PR at the age of 29, and is the daughter of journalist Matthew Symonds, co-founder of the UK Independent newspaper.

Johnson has been married twice before. He married Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987 before the marriage was annulled in 1993. Twelve days later, he married Marina Wheeler.

He announced his separation from his ex-wife Marina Wheeler in September 2018.

Earlier this month, a court heard that Johnson and Wheeler were preparing to end their marriage after reaching an agreement over money.

A family court judge approved a financial settlement and gave Ms Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree.

The British PM has four children with Wheeler; Lara Lettice (27), Milo Arthur (25), Cassia Peaches (23) and Theodore Apollo (21).

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson was one of the first to congratulate the prime minister on the news that he and fiance Carrie Symonds are expecting a child.

Re-tweeting the news, the MSP wrote: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

Ms Davidson, who had been critical of Mr Johnson during the European referendum campaign, stepped down as Scottish leader last year to spend more time with her young family.

With additional reporting from Press Association

