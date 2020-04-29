Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning”.

Both mother and baby are doing very well, their spokesman said.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds announced in February that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and are engaged.

Carrie (31), a former communications director for the Conservatives, met Boris (55) in 2011 when, at 22, she joined the #BackBoris2012 campaign.

She was made head of the Conservative Party PR at the age of 29, and is the daughter of journalist Matthew Symonds, co-founder of the UK Independent newspaper.

The couple became the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

The news of the birth comes just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.

Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

Mr Johnson has previously suggested he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the coronavirus crisis.

He will not appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Online Editors