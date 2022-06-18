Boris Johnson accused of trying to create British empire 2.0

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to “rewind the clock” and create “British empire 2.0” by allies of the current Commonwealth chief.

The British prime minister has publicly backed Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s foreign minister, as the next secretary-general.

She is standing against Patricia Scotland, a former Labour minister, who currently holds the post and is seeking a second term.

With just days to go before the election, a bitter briefing war has broken out, with allies of Ms Scotland claiming that Mr Johnson has a “vendetta” against her because she refuses to “do the UK’s bidding”.

They argue Mr Johnson wants the Commonwealth to become an “extension of British foreign policy” and want to install a more “pliant” leader.

The row between government officials and the Labour peer will come to a head at next week’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will see 54 heads of state gather in Kigali, Rwanda, and elect the next secretary-general of the association.

Friends of Ms Scotland have accused the UK government of “sowing discord” among Commonwealth nations by using foreign office staff to brief out “vitriolic” personal attacks to local media outlets.

Her allies claim that the government wants to use the Commonwealth as a “launch pad” for British soft power and wants someone in charge who is “more aligned with their ambitions”. But government officials have hit back, with diplomatic sources accusing Ms Scotland of running a “negative and divisive campaign” with “disappointing examples of misinformation”.

They also claim that Ms Scotland “has not provided the leadership the Commonwealth deserves”, has “failed to answer members’ needs” and has presided over a series of controversies since taking office including forking out more than £600,000 (€700,000) to fight employment tribunals.

She has also been accused of spending almost £30,000 redecorating her grace and favour apartment in Mayfair and has faced allegations that she offered a contract to another Labour peer by circumventing the usual tendering process.

Ms Scotland has denied wrongdoing and ministers have since confirmed that the renovation budget had been set before her appointment, while external auditors later found that she followed procedures correctly in relation to the tendering process. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

