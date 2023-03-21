| 8.9°C Dublin

Boris Johnson accused of bully tactics ahead of TV questioning

Allies of the former UK prime minister are alleged to have intimidated Partygate investigators

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be questioned about Partygate tomorrow. Photo: Daniel Leal/PA

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be questioned about Partygate tomorrow. Photo: Daniel Leal/PA

Adam Forrest

Boris Johnson and his allies have been accused of trying to “bully” and intimidate an investigating committee of MPs ahead of his televised questioning on Partygate tomorrow.

Senior Conservatives joined Labour in urging the Johnson camp to stop “disgraceful” efforts to undermine the privileges committee – warning that it “borders on contempt of parliament”.

