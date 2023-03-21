Boris Johnson accused of bully tactics ahead of TV questioning

Boris Johnson and his allies have been accused of trying to “bully” and intimidate an investigating committee of MPs ahead of his televised questioning on Partygate tomorrow.

Senior Conservatives joined Labour in urging the Johnson camp to stop “disgraceful” efforts to undermine the privileges committee – warning that it “borders on contempt of parliament”.

Mr Johnson’s legal team finally handed a defence dossier to the committee yesterday, but his rebuttal of allegations that he lied to parliament is not expected to be published until later today after redactions are made.

With the former UK prime minister’s political future on the line, his allies have repeatedly lashed out at the inquiry – calling it a “McCarthyite witch-hunt” and pressuring four Tory MPs on the cross-party committee to quit.

Writing for the UK Independent, former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve said the group of eight MPs would act impartially and “should not be deflected from irrelevant bluster” by the Johnson camp.

Mr Grieve added: “It’s a central feature of Johnson’s career that he has a unique capacity to sully everything he touches... away from parliament he has been shown repeatedly to be a liar.”

Mr Johnson is understood to have claimed in his fightback dossier that the committee is both “unlawful” and politically biased – pointing to chair

Harriet Harman’s previous tweets suggesting Mr Johnson “knowingly lied” about parties at No 10.

The ex-Tory leader’s close ally Conor Burns, former Northern Ireland secretary, questioned Ms Harman’s impartiality yesterday, suggesting that she had “predetermined” views on the matter.

It follows Conservative Post – a website affiliated with Peter Cruddas’s Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) – urging party members to email the four Tory MPs who sit on the committee and tell them to quit the “banana republic” inquiry.

One senior Conservative MP accused Mr Johnson and his allies of trying to “bully” the committee in a way that “borders on contempt of parliament”.

The Rishi Sunak backer told The Independent: “To seek to interfere with due process – to try to cheat the process – is a serious issue. It could backfire when it comes to MPs and the mood to punish him. If you keep making this out to be a kangaroo court, it shows you just don’t get it.”

Another senior Conservative MP said the pressure put on by Johnson allies was “totally disgraceful”, while Tory MP Nigel Mills said: “It smacks of desperation. They’re attacking the referee before kick-off.”

Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence select committee, said that the committee would not be “dazzled or distracted”, warning Mr Johnson and his allies: “Any sign of impropriety will paint all of parliament in a poor light.”

Keir Starmer also accused Mr Johnson of trying to “intimidate” the MPs investigating him over the Partygate scandal.

With the backing of the Labour leader, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire told The Independent that the former prime minister has shown “utter disdain for standards in public life” by trying to “discredit” the inquiry.

The Lib Dems’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper compared moves to undermine the inquiry to Donald Trump.