Boris Johnson accepts Matt Hancock’s apology after pictures emerge of UK health secretary kissing and embracing adviser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted an apology from Health Minister Matt Hancock and has full confidence in him, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday after pictures of Hancock kissing and embracing an aide were published.

Hancock said he was "very sorry" after pictures of him kissing and embracing his top aide, a friend hired last year, were splashed on the front page of the Sun newspaper.

However, the Health Secretary made clear he intends to resist calls for his resignation following reports he was having an extramarital affair with Gina Coladangelo, who he appointed last year.

"The prime minister has accepted the health secretary's apology and considers the matter closed," the spokesman said. Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Hancock, the spokesman said "Yes".

The spokesman refused to answer questions about how the footage had been obtained, or whether it was right for Hancock to remain in post having admitted to breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Hancock said on Friday he was "very sorry" and admitted: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

"I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

The appointment of Gina Coladangelo to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) followed the "correct procedures", according to Downing Street.

The 42-year-old has been at the centre of the government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, often appearing on television to tell the public to follow strict rules and to defend his department against criticism of its response to the crisis.

The photographs, taken in his department last month, raised more questions about Hancock's judgment, both in appointing a friend to a taxpayer-funded role and in breaking guidance imposed on millions of people by Boris Johnson's government.

The opposition Labour Party called on Johnson to sack Hancock, saying his position was "hopelessly untenable."

"If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office - who he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role - it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest," said Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds.

"The charge sheet against Matt Hancock includes wasting taxpayers' money, leaving care homes exposed and now being accused of breaking his own Covid rules."

Under fire for his handling of the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hancock was found in February to have acted unlawfully by not revealing details of contracts signed during the health crisis.

Hancock also said last year that it was right that a government scientist resigned after he broke Covid rules by meeting a partner.

The Sun said the picture of Hancock, who is married, and the aide was taken last month.

The Sun said Hancock met the aide at Oxford University in the early 2000s. She is listed on the health department's website as a non-executive director.

Hancock has been criticised for his department's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the early months when it struggled to deliver testing and protective equipment for hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Asked about the appropriateness of appointing friends to positions in government, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News that "very strict rules were in place”.

"In terms of the rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly vigorous process in government," Mr Shapps said.