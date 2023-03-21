| 13.5°C Dublin

Boris Johnson accepts he misled MPs on ‘partygate’ but nobody warned him events broke Covid lockdown rules

Mr Johnson urged the committee not to to treat Dominic Cummings as a credible witness because of his ‘animosity towards me’

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made 'in good faith' based on what he 'honestly' knew at the time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made &lsquo;in good faith&rsquo; based on what he &lsquo;honestly&rsquo; knew at the time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made ‘in good faith’ based on what he ‘honestly’ knew at the time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made ‘in good faith’ based on what he ‘honestly’ knew at the time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sam Blewett

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

The former UK prime minister insisted in his written evidence to the Privileges Committee inquiry that he “did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House”.

