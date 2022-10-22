Boris Johnson has been pictured by Sky News making his way back to the UK.

A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week.

The plane was also shown landing at the Gatwick airport on Sky News.

Mr Johnson is understood to be making a hurried return to London from his Carribbean holiday, jumping at the chance to make a comeback to Downing Street as prime minister.

The former prime minister is widely expected to enter the Tory leadership race to replace Liz Truss upon his return to the UK, having told his former trade minister Sir James Duddridge that “we are going to do this”.

Mr Johnson was booed by at least a couple of fellow passengers on his flight to the UK, according to Sky News journalist Mark Stone, while other passengers looked “bewildered” by his presence in economy class.

Earlier, a former Bank of England deputy governor warned that Mr Johnson’s return to No 10 could send jitters through financial markets, with even the possibility of another Johnson premiership sending borrowing costs rising.

It comes as Rishi Sunak became the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100 MP threshold to make it to the ballot of Conservative members, a campaign source said. Penny Mordaunt – the only runner to confirm her candidacy so far – is said to have around 30 backers.

Additional reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kirsten Donova