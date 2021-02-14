'Boris burrow' tunnel to Northern Ireland expected to get green light

The Sunday Telegraph is today reporting that a tunnel under the sea between Scotland and Northern Ireland could get the green light as early as next month.

A study by Network Rail will say whether a link between Larne in Northern Ireland and Stranraer in Scotland is workable. Such a tunnel would be the same length - 51km - as the Channel Tunnel between England and France.

If it were to go ahead, it would be the first fixed link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Any new connection would delight Northern unionists who feel undermined by how the Westminster government has permitted the European Union to impose checks on ferry cargoes heading into Northern Ireland.

The Telegraph also reports the UK's Michael Gove is now considering an alternate "mutual enforcement" plan which would restore the Border in Ireland, and require the UK and EU "to apply checks at the same level as each other".

Boris Johnson first proposed building a bridge across the Irish Sea in 2018. The Telegraph has christened the latest plan the 'Boris burrow'.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack has said he favoured a tunnel because "a bridge would be closed for probably 100 days a year with the weather in the Irish Sea" - while also dealing with Second World War munitions which were dumped in the sea.

Last night, DUP MP Sammy Wilson, whose East Antrim seat would be at the end of the tunnel, backed the idea.

Sunday Independent