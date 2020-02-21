Bookies slash odds on Cummings being forced from Downing Street

On the way out?: Dominic Cummings. Photo: Reuters

Betting odds indicate a 25pc implied probability of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street by the end of March.

Mr Cummings, the former campaign director of the successful 'Vote Leave' Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, is Mr Johnson's most powerful adviser.

He helped prompt the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor last week and this week faced criticism for the appointment of a contractor who resigned within days after his views on race, women's sport and forced contraception were unearthed.

"The bookies now make it just 3/1 he is axed or walks away voluntarily before March 31," Ladbrokes said.

Irish Independent