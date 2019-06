RAF scrambled quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft to escort Mumbair-Newark plane to airport.

Bomb threat forces Air India passenger jet to land at London Stansted Airport

An Air India passenger plane, flying to Newark in the United States, made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a bomb threat, the airline said on Twitter.

The airline, in its tweet, said an update would follow.

An Air India spokesman was not immediately reachable.

More to follow.

