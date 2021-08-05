Boffin Barbie: New doll made in honour of vaccine creator

Toy company Mattel has created a Barbie doll in honour of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine co-creator Professor Sarah Gilbert.

Prof Gilbert, who led the development of the life-saving jab, said she initially found the gesture “very strange”, but hoped it would inspire young girls to work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem).

“I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into Stem careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are to help the world around us,” she said.

“My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist.”

Mattel has created models in honour of five other women working in Stem: US healthcare workers Amy O’Sullivan and Dr Audrey Cruz, Canadian doctor and campaigner Dr Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Brazilian researcher Dr Jaqueline Goes de Jesus and Dr Kirby White, an Australian medic who co-created a reusable gown for frontline staff.

The dolls are one-of-a-kind models that will not go on general sale.