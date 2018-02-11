News Britain

Sunday 11 February 2018

Body of woman (55) found in apartment

stock photo)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The body of a 55-year-old woman has been found at a flat in Camden, police said.

Officers were called to Bray, Fellows Road, north west London, at 10.30am on Friday after paramedics reported a woman had been discovered with stab injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched, and that detectives were keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

No arrests have been made and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem will be held on Monday, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 785 8244 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Press Association

