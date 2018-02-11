Body of woman (55) found in apartment

Officers were called to Bray, Fellows Road, north west London, at 10.30am on Friday after paramedics reported a woman had been discovered with stab injuries.

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched, and that detectives were keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem will be held on Monday, police added.