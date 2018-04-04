Body of newborn baby found in field

Police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found in a field.

Officers were called to George Street in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at around 7.10am on Wednesday.

The scene has been cordoned off. A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "At around 7.10am on Wednesday April 4 2018, police were called to a field near George Street in Heywood, to reports that the body of a baby had been found.

"Officers attended and discovered the body of what is believed to be a newborn baby. "A scene is in place while police inquiries continue."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 368 of April 4, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The area where the child was found is cordoned off with police tape, with forensics officers and police dogs at the scene.

It is in an area of woodland, part of Roch Valley Woods, with the River Roch running through it and popular with local families, dog walkers and children. Millie Crosdale and Jess Hawkins, both 18, who live locally came to lay a bouquet of flowers at the police cordon.

Miss Crosdale said: "It is so close to home, you don't expect it to happen here. It is heartbreaking really, all you can do is come and pay your respects."

Miss Hawkins said: "This is where we all come down in the summer and it's nice, when it's snowing you bring your kids down with the sleds. You wouldn't think something like that would happen here."

Press Association