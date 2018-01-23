Body of missing girl (11) found in river
A body found in a river in West Yorkshire has been formally identified as that of an 11-year-old schoolgirl.
Ursula Keogh was found dead in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax on Monday, police said.
She had last been seen that afternoon dressed in her school uniform.
In a statement West Yorkshire police said they are "working to establish the full circumstances and will prepare a file for the coroner".
The force added: "Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time."
Police earlier said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.
Press Association