Wednesday 24 January 2018

Body of missing girl (11) found in river

Undated handout photo issued by West Yorkshire Police of Ursula Keogh as police looking for the missing 11-year-old have on Monday found the body of a young female in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A body found in a river in West Yorkshire has been formally identified as that of an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

Ursula Keogh was found dead in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax on Monday, police said.

She had last been seen that afternoon dressed in her school uniform.

In a statement West Yorkshire police said they are "working to establish the full circumstances and will prepare a file for the coroner".

The force added: "Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Police earlier said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

