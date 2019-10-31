Body of missing British backpacker found at sea

The body of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found at sea more than 30 miles from where she disappeared, Cambodian police said.

The body of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found at sea more than 30 miles from where she disappeared, Cambodian police said.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong late on October 23.

She was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Members of Ms Bambridge's family travelled to the island to join the search for her.

On Wednesday, the police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, the area where Ms Bambridge was last seen, said he believed she had drowned.

PA Media